Canadian police arrest protesters, regain control of Ambassador Bridge after 7-day stalemate

An armored vehicle slowly follows law enforcement officers as they walk a line through the Ambassador Bridge protesters unhappy over Canada’ s COVID-19 mandates, in Windsor, Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. - Daniel Mears/The Detroit News/TNS
WINDSOR, Ontario — After a seven-day stalemate, Canadian police began enforcement actions against protesters and regained control of the Ambassador Bridge on Sunday. The bridge remains closed, but Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said Sunday it is set to reopen and bring Canada's "national economic crisis" to an end. "Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so and I defer to police and border agencies to make that determination," Dilkens tweeted about 11 a.m. Sunday. On Sunday, police at the demonstration site near the Ambassador Bridge engaged protesters. Windsor Police Service Chief Pam...