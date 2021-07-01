Canadian village that hit 121-degree temperatures is now on fire: 'It's dire'

An evacuation order was issued for the small Canadian village of Lytton, which sits between mountains just northeast of Vancouver.
Wednesday, it set the record for the hottest place in Canada, hitting an all-time record for U.S.'s neighbor to the north. As of Wednesday evening, however, things got even worse. A wildfire has turned deadly as it begins to ravage the town.
As some online pointed out, this is what happened with the Paradise fire that moved so quickly that some weren't able to get out in time.
According to Canadian Broadcast News network reporter Meera Bains, Mayor Jan Polderman has issued an evacuation order.
"It's dire - the whole town is on fire...It's bad, I've never seen anything like this," the mayor said.
