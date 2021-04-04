Georgia Republicans boycott Coca-Cola to protest 'out of control cancel culture'

Republicans in Georgia are boycotting Coca-Cola after the company criticized the Peach State's voter suppression bill that is so controversial it caused Major League Baseball to move the All-Star Game out of the state.
"I want to be crystal clear," said James Quincey, Coca-Cola's chief executive. "The Coca-Cola Company does not support this legislation, as it makes it harder for people to vote, not easier."
In response, eight GOP legislators wrote a letter to the company and Georgia Beverage Association to complain about the public criticism.
"Unfortunately, upon the passage of 'Election Integrity Act of 2021', your company has made the conscious decision to perpetuate a national dialogue which seeks to intentionally mislead the citizens of Georgia and deepen a divide in our great State. We have the responsibility to all of Georgia to not engage in those misguided intentions nor to support corporations who choose to," the legislators wrote.
"Given Coke's choice to cave to the pressure of an out of control cancel culture, we respectfully request all Coca-Cola Company products be removed from our office suite immediately," the legislators, seemingly lacking any self-awareness, wrote.
The letter was reported by Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Some Georgia Republican state legislators are removing @CocaCola products from their statehouse offices after the A… https://t.co/kbiTII19qK— Greg Bluestein (@Greg Bluestein)1617492895.0
Watch James Quincey on CNBC:
EXCLUSIVE: Coca-Cola CEO says the restrictive Georgia voting law is "unacceptable...it is a step backward..." Quin… https://t.co/ckK9ayM7uK— CNBC Now (@CNBC Now)1617214940.0