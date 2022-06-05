"That was in the playbook," she explained. "Immediately see how you can deflect and blame others immediately."

Acosta read some of the text messages from Jason Miller and Grisham said that his language perfectly matches the way that Republicans work to blame others for their own bad behavior.

"That's why when I saw the text that Jason sent and shook my head. Just what you did," she said. "You immediately blamed others. and a lot of people fell for it. it didn't surprise me at all. I guess we'll see what happens. You know, I am looking forward — I know that I shouldn't say that — but to see all the things they're going to try to do this week to distract from the hearings, because I do know that they're nervous. I do know they're nervous that a lot of the stuff has been kept very secret and they're not sure what's going to happen."

Republicans had an opportunity to join the House Select Committee, but Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) wanted to put people on the committee that would ultimately become part of the probe. Democrats appointed Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who has since become a pariah in the GOP caucus, and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is stepping down in Jan. 2023.

"I spoke with a Trump adviser just the other day who said they're worried about what taking place down in Fulton County Georgia, with that investigation. That is something they're concerned that it could lead to something."

Grisham said that she'd heard the same thing and that they area nervous about the public hearings and how they will impact Republican fundraising.

"How sad is that?' she asked, rhetorically. "And the criminal aspect has people in Georgia very, very nervous."

She went on to say that she fears Trump will slither away just as he has before.

"I don't like that answer, but, yes. I think he'll let everybody go down for him, and I don't see him coming out swinging or protecting Peter Navarro right now," Grisham said. "I think that anybody who's down, he's just going to play dumb and say I didn't know about that. I didn't know what they were doing. I had no knowledge of that. I do think he's going to skate away from this. I hope the committee can lay things out in a simple way that tells the story of the days leading up to what happened and then show what he really knew and that he stood by idly while people were scared for their lives. Republicans were desperately pleading for help. I hope that will at least show people and have an effect on the '22 and '24 elections. I don't think he'll face charges. I don't, but if the American people can see what and know this isn't partisan. This is just being laid out like a legal case and see the facts, maybe it will have an impact on, again, elections."

See the comments below: