Candace Owens shredded after racist rant justifying white supremacy: 'Just say you hate being Black'

Conservative activist Candace Owens went on a bizarre racist rant about other people of color she hates, implying that somehow white supremacy is justified.
We’ve turned George Floyd, a criminal drug addict, into an icon. We are promoting Satan shoes to wear on our feet.… https://t.co/0YAU0FZfTy— Candace Owens (@Candace Owens)1616959482.0
After their September feud, Cardi B has risen above the Candace Owens attacks, ignoring her entirely. Last year, Cardi B noted that Owens has been obsessed with her since 2018.
Candice in 2918 ....She been knew I was that girlllll . https://t.co/avghIUkXFK— iamcardib (@iamcardib)1599457003.0
Lil Nas, however, shot back at her for attacking his shoe line, which is benefitting from millions in free advertising from the right-wing.
don't care and ur a flop
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021
call me by your name outsold
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 28, 2021
Yes. You successfully got you used by corporations to help further destroy our youth. Congratulations on being a p… https://t.co/h3JEi2qxz2— Candace Owens (@Candace Owens)1616960175.0
The controversy had an adverse impact, with many saying the right-wing freakout made them want to buy Nas' new shoe line.
A few people accused her of being a self-hating African American desperate to change her color.
Just say you hate being black and go
— ♋️ Helmuth (@Cystmon) March 28, 2021
Candace Owens hates herself more than any White supremacist could https://t.co/Flv6NKp1qM— iluvuihateu (@iluvuihateu)1616964816.0
Another suggested that Owens' low ratings are the reason she's "punching up" and trying to pick fights with famous people:
@CthulhuRules @RealCandaceO Her ratings suck #oops— Sierra Cheyenne (@Sierra Cheyenne)1616965470.0
See other comments and attacks on Owens below:
@RealCandaceO this is the most direct way to indirectly say that you hate black people— 𝘹 (@𝘹)1616959795.0
@LizAkins2 @RealCandaceO Candace is only trying to drum up attention for herself and that damn show of hers. If she… https://t.co/IFqXEtvKZd— Kenneth Clayton (@Kenneth Clayton)1616962822.0
Wait, Candace Owens has a problem with the silly devil shoes? Since when did Christianity become her beat? I though… https://t.co/NzqzUTCcP0— @PiaGlenn (@@PiaGlenn)1616963048.0
1.White people and the news turned George Floyd into a criminal. 2.Don't wear the shoes if you don't want to. 3.Other than the fact that she showcases her body Cardi isn't that bad, she speaks her truth and she doesn't hide.
— Ross ⟭⟬ ⁷ ⟬⟭ (@PrincessKumari_) March 28, 2021
You really pressed over a pair of shoes pic.twitter.com/YqSj0wuG5K
— ʍoo🧢 (@_llaboznolton) March 28, 2021
@LilNasX @RealCandaceO dont agree with the shoes but we can collectively hate on her— poo poo peeper check (@poo poo peeper check)1616959710.0
mf said satan shoes “to wear on our feet."
yes? that's the point of shoes? where else would you wear them? pic.twitter.com/Itn6tijnAg
— 🌌 (@twylitee) March 28, 2021
This is a bad tweet and I'm no lefty. Floyd was a garbage human but he didn't deserve to die. There are others who died for no reason too like Eric Garner. Unfortunately the people in power don't actually care and its all just political.
— Matt (@Daocdude) March 28, 2021
It's a day ending in y and Candace Owens is acting like the trash that she is like usual. https://t.co/6IP24cGKop— LIFO the Party🇨🇦🇮🇹🤓😷☮️✝️ (@LIFO the Party🇨🇦🇮🇹🤓😷☮️✝️)1616964780.0
Proof that Get Out was a documentary
— Cold Soup (@ColdestSoup) March 28, 2021
Candace Owens is either incredibly daft or incredibly shameless. Maybe even both.— Cent (@Cent)1616964851.0
@o8snowman8o @RealCandaceO You are such an ass.— pocointhekeys (@pocointhekeys)1616964822.0