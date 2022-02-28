Canadian parliament member calls out Lauren Boebert for calling on US to invade Canada

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke to Fox while at CPAC on Sunday and claimed that the United States has no business being involved in the invasion of Ukraine. Instead, she believes that the U.S. should move into Canada and "liberate" them.

"But we also have neighbors to the north who need freedom and who need to be liberated and we need that right here at home," she added.

It prompted Canadians to lash out with disapproval, including Canadian officials. MP Anthony Housefather invited Boebert to call him so he could talk to her about what Canada is and believe. Boebert's information about Canada appears to be focused on the so-called "freedom convoy," of anti-vaccine truck drivers.





Former US Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman similarly spoke out against Boebert, calling her "reckless" and "dangerous." He explained that she "crosses every line of diplomacy and decency."