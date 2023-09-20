'Can’t imagine he’s willing': Analyst explains what Guiliani would have to do to get a public defender

Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Jim Watson for Agence France-Presse)
During Tuesday's episode of MSNBC's The ReidOut with Joy Reid, legal analyst Barbara McQuade explained why former President Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani might need a public defender, and the steps he would have to take in order to get one.
"If his lawyer is suing him, is there a world in which no one will represent him and he could end up with a public defender? And how would the lawsuit play into his needing to be in court for his own case?" Reid asked McQuade, who's also a former United States attorney.
"He does have to show, to get a public defender, he would have to reveal all of his finances," McQuade replied. "He would have to show that he is at the level of indigency that he cannot afford to pay a lawyer to represent him in the case. It's a little bit of a sliding scale. You don't have to be below the indigency level depending on the complexity of the case, and what a reasonable legal fee would be for this case, but he could have to fill out a financial affidavit. I can't imagine he's willing to do that. There's poor, and there's, 'I don't want to spend money on my lawyers.' And so, I think that he would have to show he's in the former category before he would ever get a public defender appointed for him. And yes, in a criminal case, you do have to be present, so he has to show up, and if he can make out the case, he would get a public defender. But I think he's been aspiring to the gold plated defense, wanting to spend as if he has limitless funds and that appears to no longer be the case."
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and guest George Conway lambasted House Republicans for their inability to pass a bill to fund the government.
The "Morning Joe" host echoed the criticism of Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), who bashed the hardliners in his caucus as "lunatics" and a "clown show," and Scarborough said today's Republicans were a far cry from those he served with more than two decades ago.
"I'll tell you when I was in Congress, we were blessed to actually have people who wanted to balance the budget, so we balanced the budget four years in a row, only time it's happened in a century," Scarborough said. "Here, though, George Conway, this is -- unlike that group that balanced the budget, paid down the debt, did a lot of other things, this group doesn't really care about balancing budget. They don't really care about policy, they have shown us that time and time again. It's all gesturing."
"So we're going to try to shut down the government -- why?" Scarborough added. "Just because we want to gesture, we want to gesture to somebody. We really don't care about policy, we don't care about balancing the budgets. We don't care about the troops, we don't care about military readiness. So we're going to shut down the government. We're not going to even bring, we're not even going to bring the bill up, the funding bill up for a vote. We won't let it go to the floor. Meanwhile in the Senate, you have Tommy Tubervillle and the senators doing everything they can to gut military readiness, too. What a long, long distance there is between the Republicans we were and what we have now in the age of Trump."
Conway agreed, saying most House Republicans were only concerned with raising money and garnering attention, and not with performing the duties of their job.
"These guys don't care about anything other than just getting on TV and being able to perform," Conway said, "and you know, have people send them money and contributions and to get air time, and they clearly don't have any policy positions that matter to them because if they were trying to do that, they would try to work towards some compromise where they would get some of what they want, even though it's not possible to get all of it. It's all about performance, it's all about -- they don't even care about having a majority."
"They're willing to sacrifice those moderate Republicans that you just showed on air here, that they're willing to basically jettison them because who needs them?" Conway added. "They don't need a majority anyway because they're not governing. All they want to do is throw sand in the gears."
Scarborough discounted GOP claims about reining in spending, because he said Donald Trump added $8.2 trillion to the national debt in just four years, compared to $8.34 trillion by Barack Obama over eight years and $1.84 trillion so far for President Joe Biden two and a half years.
"It's important that we all just stop for one second here and remind each other this is a clown show, and these clowns, along with Donald Trump, over Donald Trump's four years in the White House, spent more money over four years than any Congress ever spent in the history of this country or any other country," Scarborough said. They accumulated $8 trillion -- these people who are now saying we're going to go to the barricades and shut down the government because he won't cut spending, these are the people that were part of Donald Trump adding $8.2 trillion to the national debt over four years."
"It's not like we didn't warn them," he continued. "It's not like I wasn't tweeting something out every other day. It's not like I wasn't going to the Hill talking to them. It's not like we weren't saying, here, they need to stop being reckless. They can't be conservative only when a Democrat is in the White House. But a Democrat is in the White House, so suddenly they've remembered that they like balanced budgets. It's just an absolute, an absolute joke, and the fact is Kevin McCarthy doesn't need these clowns. He can just work with the Democrats because that's what the Republican moderate said yesterday in the Republican caucus meeting."
"They don't give a damn if they have a majority next year or not," Scarborough added. "In fact, if they don't have a majority, they can be even crazier on social media, even crazier on the House floor and raise more money. You look at the craziest people in the House Republican caucus that are destroying their chances of a majority right now, they're the people who make more money in the minority because they can say crazier things on the House floor and on social media. That's all this is about, gesturing for money."
In part to move beyond the stigma often attached to UFOs, where military pilots fear ridicule or job sanctions if they report them, UFOs are now characterized by the U.S. government as UAPs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena.
Bottom line: The study team found no evidence that reported UAP observations are extraterrestrial.
With this statement, Nelson was alluding to some of the more outlandish claims about UAPs and UFOs. At a congressional hearing in July, former Pentagon intelligence officer David Grusch testified that the American government has been hiding evidence of crashed UAPs and alien biological specimens. Sean Kirkpatrick, head of the Pentagon office charged with investigating UAPs, has denied these claims.
And the same week NASA’s report came out, Mexican lawmakers were shown by journalist Jaime Maussan two tiny, 1,000-year-old bodies that he claimed were the remains of “non-human” beings. Scientists have called this claim fraudulent and say the mummies may have been looted from gravesites in Peru.
A controversial journalist presented the Mexican government with 1,000-year-old bodies that he claimed were aliens.
Conclusions from the report
The NASA study team report sheds little light on whether some UAPs are extraterrestrial. In his comments, the chair of the study team, astronomer David Spergel stated that the team had seen “no evidence to suggest that UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin.”
The report does offer recommendations to NASA on how to move these investigations forward.
Most of the UAP data considered by the study team comes from U.S. military aircraft. Analysis of this data is “hampered by poor sensor calibration, the lack of multiple measurements, the lack of sensor metadata, and the lack of baseline data.” The ideal set of measurements would include optical imaging, infrared imaging, and radar data, but very few reports have all these.
The NASA study team described in the report the types of data that can shed more light on UAPs. The authors note the importance of reducing the stigma that can cause both military and commercial pilots to feel that they cannot freely report sightings. The stigma stems from decades of conspiracy theories tied to UFOs.
The NASA study team suggests gathering sightings by commercial pilots using the Federal Aviation Administration and combining these with classified sightings not included in the report. Team members did not have security clearance, so they could look only at the subset of military sightings that were unclassified. At the moment, there is no anonymous nationwide UAP reporting mechanism for commercial pilots.
With access to these classified sightings and a structured mechanism for commercial pilots to report sightings, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office – the military office charged with leading the analysis effort – could have the most data.
NASA also announced the appointment of a new director of research on UAPs. This position will oversee the creation of a database with resources to evaluate UAP sightings.
Looking for a needle in a haystack
Parts of the briefing resembled a primer on the scientific method. Using analogies, officials described the analysis process as looking for a needle in a haystack, or separating the wheat from the chaff. The officials said they needed a consistent and rigorous methodology for characterizing sightings, as a way of homing in on something truly anomalous.
Spergel said the study team’s goal was to characterize the hay – or the mundane phenomena – and subtract it to find the needle, or the potentially exciting discovery. He noted that artificial intelligence can help researchers comb through massive datasets to find rare, anomalous phenomena. AI is already being used this way in many areas of astronomy research.
The speakers noted the importance of transparency. Transparency is important because UFOs have long been associated with conspiracy theories and government cover-ups. Similarly, much of the discussion during the congressional UAP hearing in July focused on a need for transparency. All scientific data that NASA gathers is made public on various websites, and officials said they intend to do the same with the nonclassified UAP data.
At the beginning of the briefing, Nelson gave his opinion that there were perhaps a trillion instances of life beyond Earth. So, it’s plausible that there is intelligent life out there. But the report says that when it comes to UAPs, extraterrestrial life must be the hypothesis of last resort. It quotes Thomas Jefferson: “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.” That evidence does not yet exist.
When 17 people were in orbit around the Earth all at the same time on May 30, 2023, it set a record. With NASA and other federal space agencies planning more manned missions and commercial companies bringing people to space, opportunities for human space travel are rapidly expanding.
However, traveling to space poses risks to the human body. Since NASA wants to send a manned mission to Mars in the 2030s, scientists need to find solutions for these hazards sooner rather than later.
As a kinesiologist who works with astronauts, I’ve spent years studying the effects space can have on the body and brain. I’m also involved in a NASA project that aims to mitigate the health hazards that participants of a future mission to Mars might face.
The blood-brain barrier keeps compounds flowing through your circulatory system out of your brain.
NASA is developing technology that can shield travelers on a Mars mission from radiation by building deflecting materials such as Kevlar and polyethylene into space vehicles and spacesuits. Certain diets and supplements such as enterade may also minimize the effects of radiation. Supplements like this, also used in cancer patients on Earth during radiation therapy, can alleviate gastrointestinal side effects of radiation exposure.
Gravitational changes
Astronauts have to exercise in space to minimize the muscle loss they’ll face after a long mission. Missions that go as far as Mars will have to make sure astronauts have supplements such as bisphosphonate, which is used to prevent bone breakdown in osteoporosis. These supplements should keep their muscles and bones in good condition over long periods of time spent without the effects of Earth’s gravity.
Microgravity also affects the nervous and circulatory systems. On Earth, your heart pumps blood upward, and specialized valves in your circulatory system keep bodily fluids from pooling at your feet. In the absence of gravity, fluids shift toward the head.
My work and that of others has shown that this results in an expansion of fluid-filled spaces in the middle of the brain. Having extra fluid in the skull and no gravity to “hold the brain down” causes the brain to sit higher in the skull, compressing the top of the brain against the inside of the skull.
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, pictured here, is wearing the Chibis lower body negative pressure suit, which may help counteract the negative effects of gravity-caused fluid shifts in the body. NASA
These fluid shifts may contribute to spaceflight associated neuro-ocular syndrome, a condition experienced by many astronauts that affects the structure and function of the eyes. The back of the eye can become flattened, and the nerves that carry visual information from the eye to the brain swell and bend. Astronauts can still see, though visual function may worsen for some. Though it hasn’t been well studied yet, case studies suggest this condition may persist even a few years after returning to Earth.
Scientists may be able to shift the fluids back toward the lower body using specialized “pants” that pull fluids back down toward the lower body like a vacuum. These pants could be used to redistribute the body’s fluids in a way that is more similar to what occurs on Earth.
Imagine having to live and work with the same small group of people, without being able to see your family or friends for months on end. To learn to manage extreme environments and maintain communication and leadership dynamics, astronauts first undergo team training on Earth.
Researchers are studying how to best monitor and support behavioral mental health under these extreme and isolating conditions.
While space travel comes with stressors and the potential for loneliness, astronauts describe experiencing an overview effect: a sense of awe and connectedness with all humankind. This often happens when viewing Earth from the International Space Station.
Earthrise, a famous image taken during an Apollo mission, shows the Earth from space. While seeing the Earth from afar, many astronauts report feeling an awed ‘overview effect.’ NASA
Learning how to support human health and physiology in space also has numerous benefits for life on Earth. For example, products that shield astronauts from space radiation and counter its harmful effects on our body can also treat cancer patients receiving radiation treatments.
Understanding how to protect our bones and muscles in microgravity could improve how doctors treat the frailty that often accompanies aging. And space exploration has led to many technological achievements advancing water purification and satellite systems.
Researchers like me who study ways to preserve astronaut health expect our work will benefit people both in space and here at home.