Capitol rioter charged with drug distribution and weapon possession after cache of guns and ammo found

A basement full of weapons and ammunition was discovered by police when they searched the home of one Jan. 6 attacker.

According to the Justice Department documents shared by NBC News' Scott MacFarlane, Maryland resident Elias Costianes is accused of unlawfully entering Senate Chamber. But in a different case, Costianes has also been charged by federal prosecutors with drug distribution, possession of guns and ammo in a separate case.

Police found "four firearms: a Glock Model 17 9mm pistol, a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle, a Ruger Mini-14 Ranch Rifle .233 caliber semi-automatic rifle, and a Remington Model 870 shotgun. Although the Glock and the Smith & Wesson were registered to Contianes, the other two firearms were not. Officers also found quantities of 9mm, .22 caliber, .223 caliber, and shotgun ammunition in the basement. FBI took custody of the firearms and ammunition pursuant to Costianes's consent. The firearms and ammunition were later examined and found to meet the federal definitions set forth in the U.S. Code," said the Justice Department.

See the tweets from MacFarlane below:


