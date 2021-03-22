Capitol attacker of Officer Brian Sicknick will stay in jail: judge

President Donald Trump's former lawyer Sidney Powell argued in her court filings that she shouldn't be believed when she talked about Dominion Voting Systems somehow conspiring with long-dead Venezuelan leader Hugo Chaves to overthrow the 2020 U.S. election. The lies that Powell, Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and other Republicans have pushed inspired the "stop the steal" rally that ended in an all-out insurrection to stop the election certification at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

<p>Many Trump supporters did believe Powell and the others as they promoted the conspiracy theories and it's caused a massive rift among Democrats and Republicans in the country.<a href="https://www.marketwatch.com/story/poll-finds-65-of-republicans-say-they-dont-believe-bidens-election-was-legitimate-01612570478" target="_blank"> A Feb 5 poll showed that 65 percent of Republicans</a> don't believe that President Joe Biden is the lawfully elected president. </p><p>It led to many online fuming for the crisis they've created. See their comments below: I spoke with more than one Georgia voter who did, actually, believe these were statements of fact. https://t.co/kLgkkNgU3F — Elizabeth Landers (@Elizabeth Landers)

So Sidney Powell is admitting that she filed false claims in court??? I'm pretty sure that's illegal — Irishrygirl (@Irishrygirl) Sidney Powell claimed to have explosive bombshells. But now that's she facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit, s… https://t.co/LLRWjpq4ZJ — Jan Wolfe (@Jan Wolfe) And with this, Sidney Powell declares she must be disabarred. She is now stating that the allegations she filed in… https://t.co/sISavnfCwJ — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald) Sidney Powell's defense: "Everything I said about Dominion was bullshit. If you believed anything I said, you're an… https://t.co/DCtUlN1Ii4 — Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh)

With just a few small tweaks, Sidney Powell's motion to dismiss could easily be turned into a disbarment decision. https://t.co/WLPDVCXpcg — Ari Cohn (@Ari Cohn)

I'd like Sidney Powell to tell this to every single one of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January… https://t.co/sn3gpaKvBQ — Kurt Bardella (@Kurt Bardella)

This shows Sidney Powell views supporters of the former President and @GOP legislators as unreasonable, that only s… https://t.co/QDEg2xLTdC — Ted Lieu (@Ted Lieu) Sidney Powell says she can't have defamed Dominion because everyone knew she was full of shit. Or perhaps it was p… https://t.co/7l4CNa00bt — Liz Dye (@Liz Dye)

Sidney Powell trying the Alex Jones "I'm not actually too dangerous and crazy to see my kids, this is just a charac… https://t.co/ez8girEIga — Molly McKew (@Molly McKew) My own *mother* believed Sidney Powell. Sidney Powell going with the Tucker Carlson defense. https://t.co/rA1pBCv4u9 — Ahmed Baba (@Ahmed Baba) I'm beyond over the excuse "no reasonable person would believe what I said" in a court of law. That's Fox News excu… https://t.co/HOUp6sc1JB — enoch1080 (@enoch1080) Sidney Powell wants you to know that all her claims are made-up lies, and no reasonable person could believe her to… https://t.co/8vERagEND3 — Michael Gold, Psy.D. (He/Him/His) (He/Him/His))<a href="https://twitter.com/drmichaelgold/statuses/1374119343857020931">1616450556.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="68738347a0fdaa9071e08905d4be9987" id="01b07"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374119224839348224"><div style="margin:1em 0">One wonders if Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis concur with Sidney Powell's "they shoulda known I was lying" legal def… https://t.co/7evESa9jv2</div> — Rus McLaughlin (@Rus McLaughlin)<a href="https://twitter.com/rusmclaughlin/statuses/1374119224839348224">1616450527.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="97466240c26759cfa6004fd192bf3f7c" id="6338b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374119327918608387"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell, a lightning rod for QAnon believers and supporters of the debunked claims Donald Trump actually won… https://t.co/Za9PhfAPA4</div> — Jacob Orledge (@Jacob Orledge)<a href="https://twitter.com/OJ_NTGUILTY/statuses/1374119327918608387">1616450552.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4d77b4008426a5faf5ad49adf1db3741" id="4e498"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374119229155381257"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell is just a big fuckin liar.</div> — Save America 🇺🇸 (@Save America 🇺🇸)<a href="https://twitter.com/Lovelife2801/statuses/1374119229155381257">1616450528.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bfe8586d1a8687a8fb919e0616da5372" id="efc83"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374119199191281665"><div style="margin:1em 0">@MollyMcKew Alex Jones was no lawyer. Sidney Powell is, and she should be indicted, tried, and disbarred.</div> — J.B. (@J.B.)<a href="https://twitter.com/jgbalano/statuses/1374119199191281665">1616450521.0</a></blockquote></div>