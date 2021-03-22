Capitol attacker of Officer Brian Sicknick will stay in jail: judge

<p>Many Trump supporters did believe Powell and the others as they promoted the conspiracy theories and it's caused a massive rift among Democrats and Republicans in the country.<a href="https://www.marketwatch.com/story/poll-finds-65-of-republicans-say-they-dont-believe-bidens-election-was-legitimate-01612570478" target="_blank"> A Feb 5 poll showed that 65 percent of Republicans</a> don't believe that President Joe Biden is the lawfully elected president. </p><p>It led to many online fuming for the crisis they've created. See their comments below:</p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5ad53b557d193f7640260d8fd19adb52" id="724bb"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374113938409984006"><div style="margin:1em 0">I spoke with more than one Georgia voter who did, actually, believe these were statements of fact. https://t.co/kLgkkNgU3F</div> — Elizabeth Landers (@Elizabeth Landers)<a href="https://twitter.com/ElizLanders/statuses/1374113938409984006">1616449267.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9e51f2b4087a21a7c2cf66f04c56f6fd" id="73153"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374114740159533081"><div style="margin:1em 0">So Sidney Powell is admitting that she filed false claims in court??? I’m pretty sure that’s illegal</div> — Irishrygirl (@Irishrygirl)<a href="https://twitter.com/irishrygirl/statuses/1374114740159533081">1616449458.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d17e54b4d9e43be72fbf16e07f1d9ce1" id="b7a01"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374104308271128578"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell claimed to have explosive bombshells.
But now that's she facing a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit, s… https://t.co/LLRWjpq4ZJ</div> — Jan Wolfe (@Jan Wolfe)<a href="https://twitter.com/JanNWolfe/statuses/1374104308271128578">1616446971.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b75dfce7cea67e143c66b5e6b9aa334c" id="94add"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374115597273956358"><div style="margin:1em 0">And with this, Sidney Powell declares she must be disabarred. She is now stating that the allegations she filed in… https://t.co/sISavnfCwJ</div> — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald)<a href="https://twitter.com/kurteichenwald/statuses/1374115597273956358">1616449662.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="47cc880acebc627a29efbfa6c5bbb176" id="d0ce1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374112220607614982"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell’s defense: “Everything I said about Dominion was bullshit. If you believed anything I said, you’re an… https://t.co/DCtUlN1Ii4</div> — Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh)<a href="https://twitter.com/WalshFreedom/statuses/1374112220607614982">1616448857.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0226b9165c144724d2b6d2d0a1d372bd" id="3ab13"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374108034021081094"><div style="margin:1em 0">With just a few small tweaks, Sidney Powell's motion to dismiss could easily be turned into a disbarment decision. https://t.co/WLPDVCXpcg</div> — Ari Cohn (@Ari Cohn)<a href="https://twitter.com/AriCohn/statuses/1374108034021081094">1616447859.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bd6e607c5fc6e8551e0c57abd9886f0b" id="aa4fa"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374111359483400197"><div style="margin:1em 0">I'd like Sidney Powell to tell this to every single one of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January… https://t.co/sn3gpaKvBQ</div> — Kurt Bardella (@Kurt Bardella)<a href="https://twitter.com/kurtbardella/statuses/1374111359483400197">1616448652.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d61c063db3add712959927a6b7ab05cf" id="01f5f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374110738118144002"><div style="margin:1em 0">This shows Sidney Powell views supporters of the former President and @GOP legislators as unreasonable, that only s… https://t.co/QDEg2xLTdC</div> — Ted Lieu (@Ted Lieu)<a href="https://twitter.com/tedlieu/statuses/1374110738118144002">1616448504.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="85b06ae18a019cdf4723c4f7084c2c89" id="061cb"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374106003759722497"><div style="margin:1em 0">@ZoeTillman Sidney Powell’s argument can be summed up by 👇 https://t.co/ldNdph5A3b</div> — Sam Hallenberg (@Sam Hallenberg)<a href="https://twitter.com/AGAPE4America/statuses/1374106003759722497">1616447375.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="022d47d1d53eabda47db56e4aaa26631" id="1adb1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374105875401572356"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell says she can't have defamed Dominion because everyone knew she was full of shit.
Or perhaps it was p… https://t.co/7l4CNa00bt</div> — Liz Dye (@Liz Dye)<a href="https://twitter.com/5DollarFeminist/statuses/1374105875401572356">1616447345.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="21ea3e2a8f36f3759b4f2d88ee6d423d" id="91d81"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374118011825717250"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell trying the Alex Jones “I’m not actually too dangerous and crazy to see my kids, this is just a charac… https://t.co/ez8girEIga</div> — Molly McKew (@Molly McKew)<a href="https://twitter.com/MollyMcKew/statuses/1374118011825717250">1616450238.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="91ced25805aa7b314152419c5ab7544b" id="f3104"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374109485761892352"><div style="margin:1em 0">Shorter Sidney Powell: “It’s not my fault they can’t spot a lie when they see one.” https://t.co/Qv0Wzm8NP2</div> — Kaz Weida (@Kaz Weida)<a href="https://twitter.com/kazweida/statuses/1374109485761892352">1616448205.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="407958163c536ce1c8b9c2d4c0918bf9" id="13bc0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374088664100302848"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell, General Flynn, and Mike Lindell are all still fighting for the integrity of the 2020 "election"
Can… https://t.co/LgEyd43svE</div> — Sky (@Sky)<a href="https://twitter.com/TheTexasSky/statuses/1374088664100302848">1616443241.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bef2ec295f677f4c1b5b71d69b213eb5" id="cc8aa"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374110634153893888"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell is now saying of HER OWN election fraud claims, "no reasonable person would accept such statements as… https://t.co/KTzXvEe254</div> — JRehling (@JRehling)<a href="https://twitter.com/JRehling/statuses/1374110634153893888">1616448479.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="08cd0e92f1a55a5d2bdc18bf146fd204" id="9865a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374108322161250305"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell claiming that Fox News viewers and Trump supporters are irrational nutcases is, in fairness, rather a… https://t.co/MADpwF4ulI</div> — Pé (@Pé)<a href="https://twitter.com/4everNeverTrump/statuses/1374108322161250305">1616447928.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b14f5a1512a429ef48d3492d0ba6c241" id="26120"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374103453199392774"><div style="margin:1em 0">This makes me violently angry. My own *mother* believed Sidney Powell. I'm so angry people like Powell claim they a… https://t.co/JMkZo5RriQ</div> — Eve Fairbanks (@Eve Fairbanks)<a href="https://twitter.com/evefairbanks/statuses/1374103453199392774">1616446767.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4be14830c0fb413e24e816daecd84b54" id="39e85"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374102839463718916"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell going with the Tucker Carlson defense. https://t.co/rA1pBCv4u9</div> — Ahmed Baba (@Ahmed Baba)<a href="https://twitter.com/AhmedBaba_/statuses/1374102839463718916">1616446621.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7baf62c975e8987aba467d60e6c3a957" id="4878d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374105945329008641"><div style="margin:1em 0">I’m beyond over the excuse “no reasonable person would believe what I said” in a court of law. That’s Fox News excu… https://t.co/HOUp6sc1JB</div> — enoch1080 (@enoch1080)<a href="https://twitter.com/enoch5040/statuses/1374105945329008641">1616447361.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9e19902ebbb2e567204880b1010fe1e0" id="a4ec1"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374119519954821124"><div style="margin:1em 0">.@SenateGOP @HouseGOP @foxnews @oann @newsmax @seanhannity @JudgeJeanine @TuckerCarlson @IngrahamAngle Sidney Powel… https://t.co/X1US0iXWg2</div> — Jim of Pennsyltucky 😷 (@Jim of Pennsyltucky 😷)<a href="https://twitter.com/jimdigs/statuses/1374119519954821124">1616450598.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="23a257c5f0db4ea8bf9b849833818113" id="3295c"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374119176898551813"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell now putting all of Trump’s #MAGA base into the “no reasonable person” category.</div> — plz🌎recycle (@plz🌎recycle)<a href="https://twitter.com/recycle_plz/statuses/1374119176898551813">1616450516.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="03d4729464ee6bc4ec30185eb051a5d2" id="cb468"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374119470319366145"><div style="margin:1em 0">I wonder how everyone who lived and died by the words of Sidney Powell will feel knowing that her defense is to cla… https://t.co/wVb0yKDghb</div> — Brian Tyler Cohen (@Brian Tyler Cohen)<a href="https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/statuses/1374119470319366145">1616450586.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8bebf45ba594375130713ed3ce0d823e" id="b2fe6"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374119395270787072"><div style="margin:1em 0">NO. Y’all need to address #SidneyPowell ‘s latest filing and your roles in it. https://t.co/mxLpvnKMZn</div> — @The_Yancy (@@The_Yancy)<a href="https://twitter.com/YancyThe/statuses/1374119395270787072">1616450568.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fdbee498be83294ca4145c199bf803af" id="f0c1e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374119343857020931"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell wants you to know that all her claims are made-up lies, and no reasonable person could believe her to… https://t.co/8vERagEND3</div> — Michael Gold, Psy.D. (He/Him/His) (@Michael Gold, Psy.D. (He/Him/His))<a href="https://twitter.com/drmichaelgold/statuses/1374119343857020931">1616450556.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="68738347a0fdaa9071e08905d4be9987" id="01b07"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374119224839348224"><div style="margin:1em 0">One wonders if Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis concur with Sidney Powell's "they shoulda known I was lying" legal def… https://t.co/7evESa9jv2</div> — Rus McLaughlin (@Rus McLaughlin)<a href="https://twitter.com/rusmclaughlin/statuses/1374119224839348224">1616450527.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="97466240c26759cfa6004fd192bf3f7c" id="6338b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374119327918608387"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell, a lightning rod for QAnon believers and supporters of the debunked claims Donald Trump actually won… https://t.co/Za9PhfAPA4</div> — Jacob Orledge (@Jacob Orledge)<a href="https://twitter.com/OJ_NTGUILTY/statuses/1374119327918608387">1616450552.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4d77b4008426a5faf5ad49adf1db3741" id="4e498"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374119229155381257"><div style="margin:1em 0">Sidney Powell is just a big fuckin liar.</div> — Save America 🇺🇸 (@Save America 🇺🇸)<a href="https://twitter.com/Lovelife2801/statuses/1374119229155381257">1616450528.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bfe8586d1a8687a8fb919e0616da5372" id="efc83"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1374119199191281665"><div style="margin:1em 0">@MollyMcKew Alex Jones was no lawyer. Sidney Powell is, and she should be indicted, tried, and disbarred.</div> — J.B. (@J.B.)<a href="https://twitter.com/jgbalano/statuses/1374119199191281665">1616450521.0</a></blockquote></div>
