Videos prove Capitol attacker lied when he claimed he was just ‘defending himself’: court docs

Grady Owens is one of the over 400 people at the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 who, among other things, attacked police at the Capitol.

Owens' defense was that he was merely trying to protect himself while he was defending himself, legal analyst Marcy Wheeler found amid the Justice Department documents that responded to Owens' attempts to get out of jail while awaiting trial.

Owens hit MPD Officer C.B. with a skateboard according to the indictments. While Owens claimed that he was defending himself, but the videos included in the exhibits show that he did it several times, which led to Officer C.B.'s concussion.

"The parties completed briefing on the defendant's motion for revocation of the detention order on May 5, 2021. ECF Nos. 13, 14, 15. That same day, the government discovered additional video evidence of the defendant and his father on January 6, 2021, in a different part of the Capitol, attempting to enter the building and fighting with law enforcement. On May 7, 2021, the government submitted the videos as Response Exhibits 3 and 4 to the Court and opposing counsel via USAFx. On May 7, 2021, the government also received medical records related to the assault of MPD OFficer C.B. and provided those records to defendant. Defendant motion the Court to consider the records in relation to its detention decisions, without objection and under seal, on May 10, 2021.

"This Court granted the motion via a minute order on May 11, 2021. Also, on May 10, 2021, the Court held a status conference and hearing related to defendant's motion for revocation of the detention order. After discussion, order. After discussion, the Court ordered supplemental briefing related to the government's Response Exhibits 3 and 4 and Officer C.B.'s medical records. It also welcomed, considering the instruction in United States v. Munchel, 991 F.3d1272 (D.C. Cir 2021) additional discussion of detention decisions in other cases involving defendants charged for crimes resulting from the events on January 6. The government will address all three areas in this supplemental brief."

See the full document here.