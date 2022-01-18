Insurrectionist agrees to pay for Capitol window as part of a guilty plea deal

Capitol attacker Hunter Ehmke quickly filed a plea agreement with the court, agreeing to pay for the Capitol window he broke during the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol.

The plea, which has just been revealed online about a month before the Justice Department announced sedition charges for 11 Oath Keepers. It's unknown if Ehmke has any ties to the militia groups, but those who do have been facing possible terrorism enhancement charges.

"Count One in the Indictment, charging your client with Destruction of Government Property, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1361," the agreement says.



His lawyer is recommending a sentence of 0-6 months and the promise he'll pay $2,821 for the windows. Others have had to pay just $2,000, noted legal analyst Marcy Wheeler, who has been monitoring the cases for the past year.



You can read the full agreement here.