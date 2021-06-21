Capitol attacker's mother sobs talking about how Trump doesn't care about her son — or his jailed followers

CNN continues its reporting on Capitol attackers and the things that led them to bring violence to the legislative body on Jan. 6. Speaking to a series of true believers about the myths that inspired their riots, one man claimed that former President Donald Trump was "anointed by God."

But it was accused Ohio Trump supporter Donovan Crowl, who is leaving his family in tears while he awaits trial.

His mother JoAnn just finished treatment for Leukemia and she's worried that her son is about to spend the rest of his life in jail.

"I love the person he used to be but I despise the person that he is now," she said, breaking down in tears. "He's not my son. And I still have a hard time believing that he did what he did. If he gets 20 years in prison, he'll be 70 years old before he gets out of there. Trump doesn't care about any of those people that stormed the Capitol for him. He doesn't care one iota about them."

Speaking to Crowl through a cracked door to his home, CNN's Drew Griffin noted that his mother and sister have been saying that he felt bad about the Capitol attack.

"I feel bad about my case?" asked Crowl through the door.

"Feel bad about what you did?" asked Griffin.

"Well, actually, the things I did I was hanging out with some of the wrong people it seems like but I didn't really do anything so I feel pretty good that my case will come out and show that," said Crowl.

Griffin asked if Crowl felt like he was manipulated by other people into the attack, but Crowl slammed the door in his face, saying, "I don't watch your garbage, anyway.

