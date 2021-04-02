Capitol Policer officer killed in ramming attack on barricades: chief
Screengrab.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman briefed reporters on Friday after a man was fatally shot by police after ramming a barricade with a car and reportedly exiting the vehicle with a knife.

Pittman confirmed the suspect is deceased and one Capitol Police officer has died from their injuries. A second Capitol Police officer was hospitalized.

Authorities did not announce a motive and said that the suspect was not known to the Capitol Police Department or Metropolitian Police.

Watch:


20210402 114848 www.youtube.com