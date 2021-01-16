Insurrectionist's lawyer tried out defense in Chris Cuomo interview -- and it didn't end well

CNN's Chris Cuomo on Friday interviewed the attorney for the retired firefighter who is accused of throwing a fire extinguisher.

Prosecutors charged Robert Sanford with felony charges -- including assault on a police officer.

Cuomo interviewed Enrique Latoison, the attorney representing Sanford.

Latoison noted Trump's speech before the insurrection.

"When you look at what took place -- so they're there and they're hearing, from the president, he's the commander-in-chief, they're telling them to fight and to stand up for your country and to do all these things and to protect to the Constitution and all these things," he argued.

Latoison also attempted to minimize his client's role in the riot.

"He was was not walking around with a six-foot spear, he was not, you know, physically attacking Capitol officers," he argued.

"He hit them in the head with a fire extinguisher," Cuomo interjected.

"Well, the first thing I'm going to say about that is this fire extinguisher was empty. You can see, it bounces almost toy-like," the lawyer replied.

"Come on, come on. Enrique, come on, give me a break," Cuomo said.