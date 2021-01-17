WATCH: Shocking new video timeline of DC insurrection combines videos with 3D map
Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department.

The Washington Post published a powerful new reconstruction of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The newspaper used a tradition tick-tock style of reporting in-depth, but with video.

"To reconstruct the pandemonium inside the Capitol for the video above, The Washington Post examined text messages, photos and hundreds of videos, some of which were exclusively obtained. By synchronizing the footage and locating some of the camera angles within a digital 3-D model of the building, The Post was able to map the rioters' movements and assess how close they came to lawmakers — in some cases feet apart or separated only by a handful of vastly outnumbered police officers," the newspaper explained.

"The Post used a facial-recognition algorithm that differentiates individual faces — it does not identify people — to estimate that at least 300 rioters were present in footage taken inside the Capitol while police were struggling to evacuate lawmakers. The actual number of rioters is probably greater, since the footage analyzed by The Post did not capture everyone in the building," the newspaper noted.