‘We’ve lost the line’: Harrowing video released during first Jan. 6 committee hearing

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) on Tuesday released a new video edit of the January 6th insurrection during the first hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

In introducing the video, Thompson warned the video contained, "graphic images and strong language that many may find disturbing."

The video featured a tweet from Trump hyping the insurrection, "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"

The video featured audio and transcripts from the rioters private communications on Zello and from the radio communications of police responding to the insurrection.

"Ok guys, apparently the tip of the spear has entered the Capitol building," an insurrectionist said on their communications channel.

"We have been flanked and we've lost the line," an officer said.

One clip showed a rioter asking to speak to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on a Capitol phone.

"We're coming for you, b*tch," the insurrectionist threatened.

"They've got the gallows set up outside the Capitol building," an insurrectionist said on their communications channel. "It's time to start f*cking using them."

Watch: