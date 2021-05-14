Confederate flag insurrectionist and his son allowed to take family road trip: judge
One of the most striking images from the January 6th insurrection featured Kevin Seefried carrying a Confederate flag through the U.S. Capitol.

Despite being charged by federal prosecutors, that man will be allowed to take a week-long family trip.

"Kevin Seefried is allowed to take his scheduled family trip to Salvo, North Carolina, on May 15, returning to Delaware on May 22, according to court documents. His son, Hunter Seefried, was also charged in the Capitol siege; he too got approval to travel for the trip," Business Insider reported Friday. "Both Kevin and Hunter Seefried face multiple federal charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and unlawfully entering a restricted building."

Both men pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors did not oppose allowing the two to take the trip.

