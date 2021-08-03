Fourth cop who defended Capitol takes his own life hours after fellow officer dies by suicide

A fourth police officer who helped defend the United States Capitol building during the January 6th riots has taken his own life.

WUSA 9's Mike Valerio reports that Metropolitan Police Department Officer Kyle DeFreytag died by suicide, just hours after fellow MPD Officer Gunther Hashida took his own life.

Earlier this year, 51-year-old U.S. Capitol Police Officer Howard "Howie" Liebengood and MPD Officer Jeffrey Smith, both of whom responded to the January 6th Capitol riots, took their own lives.

Additionally, former United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick suffered a fatal stroke after collapsed at the Capitol in the hours after the riots.