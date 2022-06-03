Capitol cop indicted for covering up alleged hit-and-run incident

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Thomas Smith, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of violating a man's civil rights and obstructing justice.
According to the indictment, on June 20, 2020, Smith was "reckless and dangerous" while driving his vehicle, causing him to crash into a man and injure. Smith then fled the scene "without rendering aid" or calling 911.
Smith also allegedly falsified Capitol Police records in order to cover the incident up.
As Cheney points out, the indictment says Smith was doing a "dignitary check" in Georgetown when he made an "unauthorized pursuit of two motorcycles, striking one before fleeing and making false reports."
READ MORE: 'The politics of ugliness': Elise Stefanik buried by Bill McKibben for choosing the path of Trump
You can read the full indictment here.