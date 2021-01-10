Trump has refused to offer condolences for officer murdered during Capitol riot by his supporters

United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away from injuries received during the fatal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump who were trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners," U.S. Capitol Police announced in a statement. "Officer Sicknick joined the USCP in July 2008, and most recently served in the Department's First Responder's Unit. The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick's family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague."

Trump has to-date refused to offer condolences to Sicknick's family, friends, or co-workers.

"Sicknick's father said Vice President Mike Pence and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the family on Friday to offer their condolences. During the call, Pelosi invited the family to the Capitol to pick out a spot for a plaque that will be made in Sicknick's honor," Reuters reported Saturday. "Funeral services will also be held at the Capitol, according to his father."

"Trump has not publicly commented on the officer's death or the other four people who died when his supporters overran the Capitol building this week following Trump's 'Save America' rally where the president exhorted his followers to fight," Reuters reported.