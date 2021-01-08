Republican AGs spent money organizing turnout for Trump’s insurrection at the Capitol: report

The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) spent money organizing turnout for Wednesday's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on the contents of the call on Friday.

"At 1 p.m., we will march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal," the robocall said. "We are hoping patriots like you will join us to continue to fight to protect the integrity of our elections," the robocall said. "This call is paid for and authorized by the Rule of Law Defense Fund."

The newspaper describes the organization as "the policy and fundraising arm of the Republican Attorneys General Association."

The Rule of Law Defense Fund was also listed as a sponsor of the rally, but is now seeking to distance itself from the violence.

"The Republican Attorneys General Association and Rule of Law Defense Fund had no involvement in the planning, sponsoring, or the organization of Wednesday's event," said RAGA executive director Adam Piper. "No Republican AG authorized the staff's decision to amplify a colleague speaking at the event. Organizationally and individually, we strongly condemn and disavow the events which occurred."

Listen to the call, which was obtained by the watchdog group Documented:



