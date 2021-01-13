Lawyer for firefighter MAGA rioter blames Trump and the Capitol police for his client's actions

<p>At that time, Trump was grappling with questions about the killing of an Iranian General in Iraq, and dealing with a U.S. Senate trial after the House Impeachment in the wake of his phone call to Ukraine. Overall, his approval rating in the country was 47 percent (down a pair of points).</p><p>Even after the 2020 Election, failed legal challenges and a laser-like focus on overturning the results, at the expense of fighting COVID-19 and saving the economy, Trump still remained the preferred choice of the GOP faithful for 2024. </p><p>According to ex-Democratic Party strategist and White House adviser Dick Morris, Trump was a lock to win the GOP nomination in 2024, in an end of 2020 interview with Newsmax. "Pointing to a Gallup poll published earlier in the day that showed Trump as the most admired man in America, which followed a Rasmussen survey Monday that found 72% of Republicans wanted the party to be more like the president, Morris said he was a virtual shoo-in," <a href="https://www.wmal.com/news/dick-morris-to-newsmax-tv-trump-a-lock-for-2024-gop-nomination/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">according to WMAL</a>.</p><p>When it came to matching up with other Republicans, <a href="https://nypost.com/2020/11/24/trump-likely-to-win-gop-nomination-in-2024-poll-shows/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the <em>New York Post</em> revealed</a> that Trump would win the 2024 nomination, according to <a href="https://www.politico.com/f/?id=00000175-f6f9-d692-a975-fefbd92a0000" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">a November 24, 2020 poll by Politico and Morning Consult</a>. "A survey of 765 GOP voters, released Tuesday by Politico and Morning Consult, found Trump with 53 percent support — vastly ahead of potential GOP competitors. Vice President Mike Pence was the preference of 12 percent of Republicans and Trump's eldest son and campaign surrogate Donald Trump Jr. came in third with 8 percent." The same November poll showed Trump with a 43% approval rating overall, and a 56% disapproval rating.</p><p><br/></p>
<p><br/></p><p>But after giving a politically-charged speech before the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, it's clear that Donald Trump's approval among Republicans continues to crater. "Forty-two percent of GOP voters said in <a href="https://morningconsult.com/2021/01/13/trump-2024-gop-primary-polling/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">a new Morning Consult/Politico survey</a> that they would vote for Trump if the 2024 Republican presidential primary were held today, down 12 percentage points from a Nov. 21-23 poll. The latest poll was conducted Jan. 8-11 among 595 Republican voters, with a 4-point margin of error."</p><p>Of course, job approval is different from picking your new nominee. Even still, that 2021 poll showed Trump with 75% job approval rating, the second lowest of his career, and a big decline over a year. There wasn't a 2024 GOP nominee poll from January 2020 for comparison, but it's clear that the Trump has become toxic to many Republicans, including leading members of the House and Senate as well as voters. And with only 34% approval overall with the public in that <a href="https://assets.morningconsult.com/wp-uploads/2021/01/13123731/210135_crosstabs_POLITICO_RVs_v1_AUTO.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Politico/Morning Consult poll</a>, Trump would be a good bet to lose the next election by an even bigger margin, even if he actually is the Republican nominee that year.</p><p><em>John A. Tures is a professor of political science at </em><a href="https://www.lagrange.edu/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>LaGrange College</em></a><em> in LaGrange, Georgia. He can be reached at </em><a href="mailto:jtures@lagrange.edu" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><em>jtures@lagrange.edu</em></a><em>. His Twitter account is JohnTures2.</em></p>
