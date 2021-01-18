'Protocols were not followed': Here's why Trump's DHS wasn't able to stop the Capitol riot

On Monday, NBC News released an analysis of the shortcomings of outgoing President Donald Trump's Department of Homeland Security that led to the failure to control the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

One of the biggest problems was that the agency had unseasoned staff who were more focused on immigration threats than anything to do with domestic terrorism.

"They tend to be younger, with not as much experience," said former DHS deputy chief of staff Elizabeth Neumann. "They don't have the incidents under their belts to know the proper protocols. So many protocols were not followed."

"As armed rioters overtook police and moved into the Capitol, armed agents from DHS, an agency expressly designed to prevent another terrorist incident like the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, stood inside a nearby building waiting for a command to deploy that never came," reported Julia Ainsley. "There is also no indication that DHS shared any intelligence with its state and local partners or with U.S. Capitol Police before Jan. 6 that would have indicated that the protests could turn into a riot."

"DHS also failed to designate the day of President Donald Trump's rally in Washington as a National Special Security Event, as it has now done with the week leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday," said the report. "If it had done so, on Jan. 6 the Secret Service would have been able to coordinate with the National Guard and DHS' law enforcement agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. But it was the four years of inadequately monitoring and communicating the rising threat of right-wing domestic extremists that ultimately led to DHS' failure to prevent the events at the Capitol, the former DHS officials said."

The Capitol assault included far-right extremists from around the country, including some who had embedded themselves into law enforcement.

