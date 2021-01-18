Arizona GOP candidate deletes tweets gushing over 'patriot' Capitol rioters

A Republican candidate for Phoenix City Council has now deleted tweets she wrote earlier in the month praising the pro-Trump rioters at the United States Capitol building as "patriots."

The Arizona Republic reports that GOP candidate Nicole Garcia on January 6th wrote tweets that gushed over the rioters who were assaulting the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"We weren't kidding when we said it's 1776," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "Patriots don't allow stolen elections."

In another since-deleted tweet, Garcia described the riots as "the most American thing that's happened in a long time."

And back in December, in a tweet that still remains online, Garcia claimed that Democrats "used" the novel coronavirus pandemic to "rig the election."

"The people will overthrow this type of government and start new," she added.

In an email sent to the Arizona Republic, Garcia claimed that her tweets were being misconstrued.

"I never said to overthrow anything," she claimed, despite literally saying that "the people will overthrow" the government. "It's stupid to suggest or say I did."