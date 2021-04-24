Arrested Florida rioter thought he was breaking into the White House and not the Capitol

According to the Orlando Sentinel, a QAnon-obsessed Trump supporter from Ocala, Florida recently turned in by his family for storming the Capitol on January 6 didn't even know the difference between the Capitol and the White House, and thought that he was breaking into the latter.

"Kenneth Kelly, 58, also sent text messages saying he entered the Capitol by breaking windows, an affidavit said. He turned himself in Friday at the Middle District of Florida U.S. Attorney's Office in Ocala. He's facing charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds," reported David Harris. "Pictures from surveillance video and text messages provided to the FBI show Kelly inside the Capitol, which he kept referring to as the White House, the affidavit said."

"Inside the White house via breaking in windows," said one of Kelly's text messages. "Tree of liberty was watered today."

According to the Sentinel, more than two dozen Floridians are among those charged in the Capitol riot. Others include a music student from Winter Park who allegedly bludgeoned a Capitol Police officer with a skateboard.