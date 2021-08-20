Former InfoWars host charged for partaking in the Capitol riot

Owen Shroyer, the former InfoWars commentator who recently made headlines for unfurling a "Trump won" banner at a Texas Rangers baseball game early this month, has been charged for partaking in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman reports.

According to charging documents shared by Tillman, Shroyer was charged with Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct on United States Capitol Grounds and Obstructing and Impeding Passage on United States Capitol Grounds.

The charging document states that Shroyer "traveled to Washington, D.C. in January 2021, and in advance of January 6, 2021, spoke of stopping the certification of the Electoral College vote."

The complaint notes that Shroyer released a video on January 5 in which he declared that "Americans are ready to fight" and vowed to stop President Joe Biden from taking office.

"We're not exactly sure what that's going to look like perhaps in a couple of weeks if we can't stop this certification of the fraudulent election," he wrote. "We are the new revolution! We are going to restore and we are going to save the republic!'"

Shroyer also asserted that "everybody knows election was stolen . . . are we just going to sit here and become activists for 4 years or are going to actually do something about this . . . whatever that cause or course of cause may be?'"

Read the full charging document here.

