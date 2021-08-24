Feds bust Oklahoma Trump supporter who pushed a photographer off a wall during Capitol riot

Benjamen Scott Burlew, 41, of Miami, Oklahoma, has been charged with federal offenses that include assault in special territorial jurisdiction and acts of physical violence on restricted grounds, according to a Justice Department press release shared by CNN's Oliver Darcy.

Court documents state that Burlew is seen on video physically assaulting "a credentialed media member who works as a photographer for the Associated Press."

"As depicted in the video, the photographer was pulled down a set of stairs near the lower west terrace of the U.S. Capitol Building by two unknown assailants," the DOJ's press release states. "While attempting to avoid confrontation with these unknown assailants, the photographer relocated his position elsewhere on the stairs, at which point the photographer was aggressively confronted by Burlew."

After the confrontation, Burlew, along with other assailants and "grabbed the photographer and pushed him, then shoved and dragged him parallel to the stairs."

"Later, the photographer can be observed on video having been backed up against a low stone wall separating the U.S. Capitol structure from the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol by the assailants," the press release continued. "As alleged, Burlew lunged toward the photographer and grabbed his upper chest and leg to forcefully throw and push the photographer over the wall to the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building, several feet below. Burlew continued to shove and push the photographer until the photographer was thrown backward over the wall, where he landed on his back on the grounds of the west lawn."

The release goes on to say that Burlew "is one of eight individuals in this investigation who have been arrested for allegedly destroying media equipment, assaulting journalists or inciting violence against members of news media."

Read the full press release here.