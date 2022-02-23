MAGA-rioting gluten-free TV chef charged with breaching Capitol on January 6th

A TV chef who specializes in cooking for gluten-free diets has been hit with criminal charges for breaching the United States Capitol building during the January 6th riots.

In a newly unsealed criminal complaint released on Wednesday, FBI Task Force Officer Shawn Walsh alleged that gluten-free TV chef Carol Kicinski illegally entered the Capitol building on January 6th, 2021.

Walsh says that he discovered a GPS signal from Kicinski's device came from the first floor northwest doors to the Capitol building at approximately 2:19 p.m. on January 6th, and he subsequently used video surveillance footage to confirm her presence at the riots.

The footage showed that Kicinski had left the Capitol by 2:51 p.m., as she was spotted near a taxi stand at that time.

Walsh concluded that there is probable cause to believe that Kicinski "knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do" and "knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions."

Additionally, Walsh writes that there is probably cause to believe Kicinski engaged in "loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct" while illegally inside the Capitol.

Read the full complaint at this link (PDF).

