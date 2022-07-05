Trump supporter abandoned his hospitalized mom so he could join Capitol riots: prosecutors
Luke Michael Lintz, right, with his mother (Photo via U.S. Department of Justice)

Federal prosecutors are alleging that a man who was recently charged for taking part in the January 6th Capitol riots abandoned his hospitalized mother so he could take part in the failed insurrection.

As flagged by NBC News' Ryan Reilly, an indictment unsealed last week alleged that 27-year-old Trump supporter Luke Michael Lints of Traverse City, Michigan attended former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally with his mother in Washington D.C. on January 6th, 2021.

After the rally, the two followed Trump's instructions to walk down to the United States Capitol, but along the way, Lints's mother had an undisclosed "medical episode" that forced her to be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rather than join his mother at the hospital, Lints kept walking to the Capitol, where prosecutors allege he physically assaulted law enforcement officers and illegally entered the Capitol.

READ MORE: Highland Park shooter 'part of a new wave of terror' that advanced 'well past Donald Trump': extremism expert

In an interview with the FBI, Lints's mother said that she did not know what her son was doing while she was staying in the hospital, although on their drive back to Michigan, he "appeared scared because of what he had done at the Capitol, and would not talk about it with her."

Read the full statement of facts at this link (PDF).

SmartNews