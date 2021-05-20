'Careful what you wish for': Dem lawmaker warns McConnell will regret blocking MAGA riot probe

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) on Thursday warned Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that he would come to regret blocking a bipartisan commission to probe the January 6th MAGA riots.

While appearing on CNN, Speier explained why the commission was needed and why Republican lawmakers should support it.

"This was a bloody, deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol," she said. "Our democracy was hanging on a thread, and to somehow call it a Capitol tour when 140 police officers were injured... one lost his eye, one lost his finger, one is dead today, one committed suicide, one had a heart attack. I mean, this is not something that can be swept under the rug."

Speier then encouraged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to force the Senate GOP to filibuster the House bill creating a commission to investigate the riots, which passed with the support of 35 House Republicans.

"Be careful what you wish for in the Senate," she said. "I would love to have Majority Leader Schumer actually have this go to a full-fledged filibuster. Let's talk about what went on... there could have been, literally, a coup."

Speier then said that House Democrats would look at forming a select committee to investigate the riots if Senate Republicans refused to budge on the bipartisan deal.

