Capitol riot committee won't waste time asking Trump officials for testimony -- and will go right to subpoenas

The House Select Committee investigating the deadly January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building isn't going to bother asking Trump officials nicely if they want to cooperate.

Commission Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) told CNN's Manu Raju that the committee will immediately start issuing subpoenas, as he said he was wary of the stalling tactics frequently used by Trump administration officials any time Congress asked them for information.

"Letters just lengthen the time," Thompson said. "We just want to get it all done."

Thompson said that the committee would be meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland soon to discuss getting access to "all relevant data," as well as evidence compiled by impeachment investigators.

Tuesday marked the first day of testimony of the Capitol riot commission in which Capitol Police officers told stories about being physically assaulted by Trump supporters.