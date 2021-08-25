Capitol riot commission's first document requests are 'stunning' in scope: CNN panel

The House select committee on the January 6th Capitol riots on Wednesday issued a broad subpoena requesting documents from the Trump White House, and CNN panelists were surprised by its broad scope.
CNN reporter Jessica Schneider told host Jake Tapper that the select committee made "a very wide-ranging list of demands" that "targets eight different agencies including the DOJ, the FBI, and the National Archives."
Schneider said that the Archives could be "key" to the investigation because "it has custody of all the presidential records from Trump's time in office."
Washington Post reporter Oliver Knox then explained why this broad investigative scope was so significant.
"It is really stunning to see how far up the chain they're going," he said. "It's fairly clear that they're looking for any signs of coordination, hidden coordination, because we had months and months and months of the president publicly casting down the election. And then on January 6th, of course, sending them down to the capitol to try to convince Mike Pence to overturn the election."
Capitol riot commission's document requests are 'stunning' in scope: www.youtube.com