Jan. 6 committee on verge of obtaining some records Trump tried to shield with executive privilege: report

According to the New York Post, Trump teamed with Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya to deliver food to needy families.

“This really evolved out of a discussion Hamdi and I had over lunch once day as the holidays were approaching and the dollar is going less far due to inflation,” Trump told the Post, using the opportunity to take a dig at the Biden administration. “The need is very real and certainly no one program is going to fulfill it but every little bit we can do helps and Hamdi and I were both really happy to give back a little bit during the holidays."

After Trump posted photos from the event on social media several days later, Vanity Fair's Bess Levin blasted her for "pretending to be a good person."

According to Levin, former President Donald Trump's time in the White House "really hurt" his daughter.

"Whereas she and Jared Kushner moved to Washington reportedly believing it would be just a few short years before she’d become the first woman president, those plans have been put on hold thanks to, among other things, her dad lying to the public about a virus that has now killed more than 5.5 million people worldwide, and that business of encouraging his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol and overturn the election," Levin wrote.

This forced Ivanka Trump to "lay low" for most of the last year, Levin wrote, but this week she "apparently felt a pull too strong to stay away."

"You know the pull we’re talking about: the one whispering, 'Don’t even think about doing something good for others without posting about it in an attempt to start rehabbing your image.'"

Levin called the food drive "obviously a worthy thing to do" but added: "Less clear is how posting several stylized photos of the event after the fact—and with no information for people who may still be looking for food assistance—helps anyone but herself."

