Jan. 6 committee on verge of obtaining some records Trump tried to shield with executive privilege: report

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots is on the verge of obtaining some of the documents that former President Donald Trump tried to shield by invoking executive privilege.
Politico reports that the National Archives plans to hand over four pages of documents the committee has requested, despite the fact that Trump has asked the United States Supreme Court to block the committee from accessing them.
As Politico explains, the documents in question may not be part of the records that courts have ordered to remain sealed until the Supreme Court has delivered a final ruling.
"Although lower courts — which unanimously ruled against Trump’s effort to keep the pages secret — agreed to keep large swaths of his records secret while he appealed to the Supreme Court, those orders applied to only three tranches of records identified through November," the publication writes. "According to the Justice Department, the fourth tranche, identified by NARA officials in December, was not covered by the lower-court orders."
Trump lawyer's have until 6 p.m. E.T. tomorrow to get a court to intervene and block the release of these documents.