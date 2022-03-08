Bennie Thompson teases 'very fruitful' new Jan. 6 info as committee receives Trump White House visitor logs

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chairman of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, is hinting that the committee has received some important new information from the National Archives.

As reported by CNN's Annie Grayer, Thompson said on Monday that the committee has begun receiving Trump-era White House visitor logs, as well as records from former Vice President Mike Pence's office, which he described as "very fruitful."

Grayer notes that "the National Archives had scheduled for the committee to begin receiving these documents as of March 3," but they apparently didn't arrive until this week.

The committee has wanted to access the visitor logs in an attempt to learn whether anyone who was involved in the Capitol riots met with Trump in the weeks leading up to January 6th, 2021.

Trump had sued to block the release of the visitor logs, but the Supreme Court ended his hopes of keeping them secret when it refused to overturn lower court rulings stating that Trump did not have executive privilege rights over them now that he is no longer president.

The House Select Committee projects that it will begin having public hearings on some of its findings next month.