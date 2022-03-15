Jan. 6 committee obtains footage from documentary crew that filmed Proud Boys and Three Percenters

The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots has now obtained video footage from a documentary crew that was following around members of the Proud Boys and the Three Percenter militia ahead of January 6th.

Politico reports that the footage obtained by the committee "captured crucial moments during the run up to the assault on the Capitol — including snippets of an encounter between leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers."

Included in the footage is a meeting between Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Three Percenters founder Stewart Rhodes that took place just before the riots.

Rhodes has been charged with engaging in a seditious conspiracy for his role in the riots, while Tarrio this month was also arrested and charged with conspiracy.

The House Select Committee has so far interviewed hundreds of witnesses related to its investigation of the Capitol riots, and has even indicated in court filings that it believes it has uncovered evidence of criminal behavior by former President Donald Trump and attorney John Eastman as they tried to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The committee is currently slated to begin public hearings next month.