Trump aide who was with him night before MAGA riots asked to voluntarily testify by Jan. 6 committee

President Donald Trump (MSNBC)
Jalen Drummond, a former assistant White House assistant press secretary under former President Donald Trump, is being asked to testify voluntarily before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack.
The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reports that Drummond "was present at a meeting with Trump and staff" on January 5th, the night before the Capitol riot.
It's not known at this point what information the committee is seeking from Drummond, although the committee has been investigating Trump's plans to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to reject certified election results and send them back to Republican-controlled state legislatures.
Developing...