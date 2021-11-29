MAGA rioter who talked of desire to commit 'assassination' hit with conspiracy charges

A Capitol rioter who is already facing serious charges for Tasering Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone was hit with new conspiracy charges on Monday.

As reported by NBC 4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane, federal prosecutors alleged in a superseding indictment unsealed Monday that an unidentified witness has told a grand jury that MAGA rioter Daniel Rodriguez told them that he would "assassinate Joe Biden" if he had the opportunity and would "rather die than live under a Biden administration."

Federal prosecutors go on to accuse Rodriguez and other defendants of engaging in a conspiracy whose goal was to "stop, delay, and hinder Congress's Certification of the Electoral College vote" and then to "corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal a record, document, or other object to prevent evidence of their unlawful acts on January 6, 2021 from being used in an official proceeding, that is, the grand jury investigation into the attack of the Capitol on January 6, 2021."

Rodriguez was arrested this past spring after being identified as the Capitol rioter who Tasered Michael Fanone.

In an interview with the FBI, Rodriguez claimed that he Tasered Fanone in order to "protect" him from other Capitol rioters whom he claimed would have hurt him even worse.

Read the full indictment here (PDF).