New court filing might signal that DOJ lawyers are 'focused on establishing a conspiracy' by Trump to disrupt certification
Sarah K. Burris

A new court filing by attorneys representing MAGA rioter Brandon Straka may shed some light on where Department of Justice investigators are heading in their probe of the January 6th attacks on the United States Capitol building.

As flagged by Politico's Kyle Cheney, Straka's lawyers claim that, during recent interviews with their client, "the government was focused on establishing an organized conspiracy between [Straka], President Donald J. Trump, and allies of the former president to disrupt the Joint Session of Congress on January 6."

The attorneys go on to emphasize that their client "denied the existence of any such plot" and accused the DOJ of persisting with "a false narrative that [Straka's] actions were premeditated and orchestrated in concert with the greater mob that stormed the Capitol."

While DOJ investigators may not have found Straka was involved in a conspiracy, they have charged multiple Capitol rioters with conspiracy, including members of the Oath Keepers militia who were infamously hit with seditious conspiracy charges.

In the government's indictment of the Oath Keepers, they revealed messages that they sent to one another in which they explicitly said they wanted to intimidate members of Congress into refusing to certify President Joe Biden's election win.

See an excerpt from the court filing below.

