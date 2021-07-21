New video shows ex-Special Forces officer chucking flag pole at Capitol police officer 'like a spear'

New footage from the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 released by the Department of Justice this Tuesday shows a retired Special Forces officer hitting a police officer in the eye with a flagpole, then throwing the pole "like a spear" as the officer stumbles backwards, The Daily Beast reports.

Jeffrey McKellop has been charged by the DOJ with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly weapon, and violent entry. He has pleaded not guilty and was denied bond.

Watch the video below:

