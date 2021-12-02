'Big warning signs' for indicted Capitol rioters after a Wednesday court hearing: reporter

On Wednesday, NBC4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane, a leading reporter covering the Capitol riot trials, reported that one of the latest cases portends "big warning signs" for participants in the attack.

"Some big takeaways, perhaps some very big warnings, for U.S. Capitol riot defendants today in an otherwise low-level case," said MacFarlane. "Today was sentencing day for Russell Peterson, his day to ask for leniency. Peterson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in his case, unlawful picketing at the Capitol. He faced up to six months in jail at sentencing, and he ended up getting one month."

Even though the defendant got just one month in jail, MacFarlane said that the judge's remarks during the hearing were nonetheless an ominous sign.

"The judge says Peterson wrote a letter to the court that seemed genuine, seemed to show remorse, and Peterson said very little during the proceedings, saying only that he's sorry and that this is his cross to bear," MacFarlane explained. "Genuine remorse seems to benefit defendants. And the judge went further and said, 'For a lot of other January 6th defendants, their minds haven't changed, their ways haven't changed, they're not showing remorse.'"

MacFarlane added that, according to his own reporting, "at least 40 January 6th defendants are in the D.C. jail as of tonight in pretrial detention, and according to lawyers and some who've served time there, they're almost cult-like in the January 6th wing, segregated from the rest of the population, and that it's a radicalizing dynamic in that jail, and that minds aren't being changed in that wing."

In other words, he said, these defendants should expect the law to come down much harder on them.

"What's more, the judge said this," added MacFarlane. "Donald Trump and the White House rally may have stoked the mob, may be partly responsible for that mob, but that the defendants are, in her words, 'adults,' and they bear responsibility for what they did that day. Another possible warning for the defendants not to assume Donald Trump will be a get-out-of-jail-free card."

