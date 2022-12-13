21-year-old intel analyst saw Jan. 6 coming — but his warnings were ignored by DHS: report
Brad Reed

A new report from Yahoo News claims that a 21-year-old intelligence analyst at the Department of Homeland Security flagged a dire warning about the potential for violence on January 6, 2021, only to be ignored by his superiors.

Yahoo News learned of the analyst after obtaining an unredacted copy of the DHS inspector general's report on the failures of the department to foresee the attack on the United States Capitol building.

The analyst says he began to grow alarmed in late December of 2020 when he stumbled upon a blueprint of the Capitol building along with a plot to "execute members of Congress and law enforcement officers to prevent the certification of electoral votes to make Joe Biden the next U.S. president."

While there had been a massive surge in violent rhetoric among right-wing extremists after former President Donald Trump's defeat, the plan stumbled upon by the analyst signaled the plans to attack the Capitol had become much more than just talk.

Among other things, the analyst described seeing "discussion references of overthrowing the US Government by force/sparking a second civil war, and veiled credible threats of violence toward other US persons who were perceived enemies, specifically Members of Congress and other federal employees."

Despite this, reports Yahoo News, DHS apparently did nothing to even warn the public and members of congress about any potential dangers.

"In the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 attack, this arm of the DHS produced no warnings, no bulletins and no alerts or other reports on threats it was seeing, the report notes. "DHS’s intelligence office shared no information about potential threats, the inspector general report says."

