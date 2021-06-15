Parler sent warnings of violence on Jan. 6 to FBI over 50 times: documents
Shutterstock.

The social media site Parler has been adopted by many supporters of former President Donald Trump as part of the boycott of sites that banned him. But now it's being revealed that Parler alerted the FBI to violence being planned on their platform ahead of the Jan. 6 attack.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) revealed Tuesday in a video to the House Oversight Committee that not only did Parler out their members to the feds, they send warnings and information more than 50 times.

It also appears the FBI was well aware of the attack being planned. It's unclear how much information they turned over to the Capitol Police or anyone in Congress on the relevant committees.

See the screen capture from Maloney's statement from former Department of Defense special counsel Ryan Goodman below as well as Maloney's video: