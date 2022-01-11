Russian state TV targets 'the Black policeman who pulled the trigger' on Ashli Babbitt in Jan. 6 anniversary special

Russian state TV reporter Denis Davydov this week delivered a conspiracy-filled special about the anniversary of the Capitol riots in which he singled out Lt. Michael Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt.

The Daily Beast reports that Davydov's "reporting" on the January 6th riots was filled with false conspiracy theories about the insurrection being a "false flag" operation.

“It is believed that Jan. 6 was a planned attack by the FBI and radical Democrats," he asked Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) at one point. "Are you investigating this?"

Raskin responded simply by saying, "Give my regards to Vladimir Putin."

READ MORE: Judge put Trump lawyers on the hot seat during 'crucial' hearing on Capitol riot litigation: CNN reporter

Elsewhere in his broadcast, Davydov discussed Byrd's shooting of Babbitt and described him as "the black policeman who pulled the trigger, but was never punished for shooting an unarmed person."

In fact, Byrd shot Babbitt as she was trying to break into the congressional chamber and he was found to have been justified in his decision to employ deadly force.

Read the whole report here.

SmartNews