'We'll see more' seditious conspiracy charges against MAGA rioters: CNN national security analyst
Rioters January 6th (AFP)

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former CIA counterterrorism official Phil Mudd reacted to the news that 11 people, including the leader of the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, have been charged with seditious conspiracy for their roles in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

These charges, said Mudd, are likely to just be the beginning.

"So far the FBI has arrested 700 people related to the insurrection," said anchor Jake Tapper. "They say they are trying to arrest — seeking to arrest around 200 more. Would you expect more charges related to seditious conspiracy?"

"I would, just as a numbers game," said Mudd. "If you, look, you talked about 700 maybe reaching 900 plus people. Only 11 are in the case today. If you assume there's going to be another 890 plus or more, 900 plus arrested, you have to believe nobody else was involved in a conspiracy like that. I have to believe there are more cases. The reason we haven't seen this is they have 700 cases already to prosecute and this one is so much more complicated to prove. We'll see more of this, Jake. I am pretty sure of it."

Watch below:

Phil Mudd says more people could face seditious conspiracy charges for January 6 www.youtube.com

