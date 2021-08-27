Texas Republican who attended MAGA riot rages at Dem colleague's bill that would bar him from being an election worker

With Texas Democrats back from their walkout protest, the state GOP is rapidly advancing a harsh voter suppression bill that has been compared to pre-Civil Rights movement Jim Crow laws.

But Democrats are still able to propose amendments — and one, state Rep. Erin Zweiner of Hays County, suggested a provision that would bar people who participated in the Capitol riot of January 6 from working as voter assistants, noting that Texas is home to among the most Capitol riot defendants of any state.

This suggestion went over poorly with state Rep. Kyle Biedermann, who represents nearby Comal County — and who was present at the pro-Trump "Save America" rally that fed into the Capitol riot. In the exchange between the two on the Texas House floor, Biedermann flatly denied that the attack was an insurrection and claimed that was a construct of the "liberal media."



