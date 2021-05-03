Chilling new video shows Capitol rioters attacking cornered police officers
Twitter/screen grab

A newly released video shows a group of rioters at the Capitol attacking police officers during the failed insurrection on Jan 6.

The video was obtained by NBC Washington through a legal challenge. It was shared online by NBC's Scott MacFarlane.

In the clip, rioters can be seen beating police with objects. The officers appear to be backed into an alcove at the Capitol.

MacFarlane pointed out that the angry sounds of rioters is one of the most notable features of the video.

Watch the clip below.