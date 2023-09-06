MAGA rioter blew Trump-signed stimulus check on plane ticket to rally that would lead to his arrest
Capitol rioter Jorge Riley

During the dark times of January 2021, many Americans who were struggling to make ends meet used stimulus checks sent out by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic to pay for food, heating, or other necessities.

Trump supporter and convicted Capitol rioter Jorge Riley, however, different ideas.

In a new court filing flagged by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, attorneys representing Riley, a 45-year-old resident of Sacramento, California, say that he "used his Covid-19 stimulus check– prominently bearing [former President Donald Trump's] distinctive bold signature– to purchase his plane ticket" to Washington D.C. so that he could attend the "Stop the Steal" rally that directly preceded the riot at the United States Capitol building.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

In addition to this, the attorneys say that Riley "still doubts the validity of the 2020 election," despite the fact that even Trump's own Justice Department found no credible evidence that it was "stolen" from the former president.

Earlier this year, Riley pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstructing an official proceeding after he posted copious photos of himself inside the United States Capitol building on January 6th, 2021 on his personal Facebook page.

He also posted messages boasting of his actions, such as, "Hey we’re storming the Capitol... what are you doing?"

SmartNews