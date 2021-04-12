Capitol rioter named after Andrew Jackson makes his ‘patriotic’ stand

If you're named for Andrew Jackson and you're a QAnon guy and you're a self-styled "law-enforcement auditor" who posts traffic stops and other arrests on YouTube, why wouldn't you go the January 6 Capitol riot?

Meet Andrew Jackson Morgan Jr. of Maxwell, Texas. The FBI charged him April 8 with the usual charges of unlawful entry, obstruction of an official proceeding and violent entry or disorderly conduct in connection with the riot. But there's also one for "aiding and abetting" that would suggest an active role in "encouraging" others in the crowd.

Morgan's alleged language during the riot and from his interview with the FBI make for some of the better reading among the hundreds of arrest reports.

Morgan is identified by the FBI as "the content creator of a YouTube video channel called "Political Trance Tribune." That where "he presents as a law enforcement 'auditor,'" the FBI complaint states.

The report says agents acted on a video linked to the FBI tip line. The report alleges that Morgan, "while filming other protesters, can be heard encouraging them to make entry" into the Capitol.

Here's some of the running commentary reported by the FBI:

"I want my bullet and goin in my house. I want that door right there! I want my bullet! Give me my bullet! Give me my tear gas!"

That's followed, the report says, with words "to the effect of" these:

"Send helmets forward…what's happening is that people are pushing in…getting their bullet…crack on the head…rotating…fresh people--fresh people--are we in?"

That might be a little hard to follow, but there's more clarity to the interview reported by the agent on March 10 upon executing a search warrant and interviewing Morgan at his home. Morgan claimed he was covering the event as "an independent journalist and civil-rights auditor."

He even had a press lanyard provided him by a fellow auditor who he says runs the "Michigan Constitutional Crusader." Here's the FBI agent's account of the interview:

"Morgan said he was there as a "chameleon." He said wishes now that he had not said the things that he did, but just filmed the events. Morgan said he is concerned that the government has been hijacked.

"He is concerned why Mike Lindell's video about election fraud was banned. He is like-minded with the Founders of the country and with QAnon. He has come to realize that the people in power keep power through child pedophilia. They used child pedophilia to control the masses."

The FBI report also stated that agents spoke with Morgan's wife, who confirmed his identity in the video from the Capitol.



"She said Morgan drove to the Capitol with a group of political YouTube auditors. She said they sometimes refer to themselves as independent patriots."