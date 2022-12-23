California MAGA rioter arrested after 'hours-long' standoff with FBI

A man who participated in the January 6th Capitol riots is finally being brought to justice nearly two years later -- but only after getting into an hours-long standoff with the FBI.

NBC News reports that Trump supporter Eric Christie for hours refused to come out of his home in Sherman Oaks, California when FBI agents arrived there on Thursday.

NBC News' report does not say how the standoff was resolved, but law enforcement officials say that Christie has been taken into custody.

Christie was found with the help of online sleuths who noticed his presence at prior California Trump rallies.

Photos of Christie at the Capitol show him with a rainbow flag draped over his shoulder and also carrying what appears to be a hammer on his belt.

As NBC News notes, Christie's name had come up in the past in legal filings in other January 6-related cases/.

"Christie was previously named by a defense attorney in another Jan. 6 case, in which the court filing suggested Christie was a 'suspicious actor' and questioned why he hadn't been arrested yet," the report states. "He was previously publicly identified by antifacist activist and security researcher Chad Loder in February 2021."