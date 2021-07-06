Capitol rioter died in motorcycle crash while awaiting trial: report

"Know that Little Man is in a much better place filled with the Loving Arms of our Lord, Jesus the Christ," she wrote. "May God's White Light Shine upon the Campground and the many loving families here to appreciate our Freedom that we must still fight to keep. BE the voice and Protector of those innocent ones who can not Protect and Defend themselves."

Then, Retzlaff gave a plug for her business.

"We do have some availability: please stop in the office or call or book online."

The plug sparked a wave of backlash in the comments, with many people accusing Retzlaff of using the death of a child to promote her business.

"You're seriously promoting your campground on a post about a little boy that died tragically?" commenter Brittany Brownson wrote. "That is absolutely disgusting. You should be ashamed of yourself."

"Not only is your comment insensitive, it's blasphemous in the name of God...not to mention you are clearly worried about your business over the feelings of a grieving family," wrote Any Kaehn.

Some took exception with the post's religious framing.

"Omg, those parents and others will not agree with that second line," commenter Connie Magee wrote. "Cripes sake, they just lost their baby and you are spewing that he is in a better place? Good grief lady!!! No filter what so ever!!! Who's spewing hate?"

According to WAOW, Retzlaff didn't acknowledge the problematic nature of her post when shown the backlash.

"From the hurtful hateful comments that continue to come my way after everything I post," Retzlaff said. "I could post that it's blue skies and sunshine today and the haters would jump on my page and hate me and say hurtful things."