Capitol rioter died in motorcycle crash while awaiting trial: report

On Tuesday, NBC4 Washington investigative reporter Scott MacFarlane reported that Joseph Barnes, a Texas man accused of participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, died last month in a motorcycle crash in Austin while awaiting trial.
According to the Austin Police Department, "Officers responded to a crash where the motorcycle driven by Joseph Cable Barnes ran the red light and collided with a 2015 Silver Toyota Avalon. Mr. Barnes was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries."
Barnes was allegedly seen chanting "this is our house!" while in the crowd of insurrectionists. He was charged with unlawfully parading in the Capitol.